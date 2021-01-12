90% of the Scripts That Come To Me Are Disappointing: Kajol

Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga is all set to premiere on Netflix on 15 January. The film stars Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in major roles, along with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh and Manav Gohil.

Tribhanga revolves around three generations of women - Nayan, a critically-acclaimed Marathi litterateur (played by Tanvi Azmi); her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actor, portrayed by Kajol; and granddaughter Masha, brought to life by Mithila Palkar.

The film is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and Parag Desai.