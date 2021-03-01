Here Are the Best 'Red Carpet' Looks for This Year's Golden Globes
Some of the best looks in the virtual Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Pratikshya Mishra
Celebrities
Published:
Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Levy, and Rosamund Pike at the Golden Globes 2021.
|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter, Instagram)
For the first time in the Golden Globes history, the nominations and awards were announced virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions. However, this didn't stop the celebrities from dressing up to the nines for the occasion.
From Anya Taylor Joy stunning in an elaborate Christian Dior Haute Couture gown to Dan Levy rocking a Valentino suit paired with a sequinned top and metallic shoes, everyone made sure they looked their best despite attending the event from their homes.
Here are some of the winners and best looks (according to us) from the 78th Golden Globes:
<p>Jane Fonda, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award, looks stunning in a white suit.</p>Norman Lear (Recipient of the Carol Burnett award) <p>Laura Dern at the Golden Globes in a Givenchy.</p> <p>Rosamund Pike looks dreamy in a Molly Goddard gown & Alexander McQueen boots.</p> <p>Maya Rudolph in a Valentino.</p> <p>Tiffany Haddish opted for a glittery Alberta Ferretti off-shoulder gown.</p> <p>Amanda Seyfried's Oscar de la Renta gown pays homage to the iconic 'Citizen Kane'.</p> <p>Angela Bassett in a Dolce & Gabbana.</p> <p>Daniel Levy rocks the chic chartreuse Valentino suit, paired with a sequinned top and metallic platform shoes.</p> <p>Kaley Cuoco sports a beautiful Oscar de la Renta gown.</p> <p>Margot Robbie chose a Chanel for the occasion.</p> <p>TheCrown's Josh O' Connor seems to stay true to the show's royalty, as he opts for a Loewe suit.</p> <p>Tahar Rahim in a Louis Vuitton.</p> <p>Leslie Odom Jr also opts for a Valentino.</p> <p>Andra Day in a Chanel couture.</p> <p>Anya Taylor Joy wears a Christian Dior Haute Couture.</p>