61 and Still Cute! Here’s Why Hugh Grant Remains a Blue-Eyed Charmer

The blue-eyed boy Hugh Grant turns 61 today.
(Photo Courtesy: Reuters)
He swept us off our feet in Four Weddings and a Funeral, charmed us in Notting Hill, showed us his kinky side in Bridget Jones Diary, had us eating out of his hand in About a Boy and still managed to make us weak in our knees in Music and Lyrics.
As he turns a year older, Hugh Grant remains a blue-eyed charmer and we love him for that. Take a look at the actor over the years.
5th April, 1995: Hugh Grant arrives for the premiere of his film An Awfully Big Adventure
27th June, 1996: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles gala dinner.
14th May, 1999: Huge Grant arrives at the New York premiere of the film Notting Hill
2nd April, 2001: Hugh Grant poses for photographers as he arrives at the premiere of the movie Bridget Jones’s Diary in New York
11th July, 2002: Hugh Grant poses during a photo-call in Berlin
4th December, 2009 Hugh Grant poses at a promotional event for his movie Did You Hear About the Morgans? in Berlin
10th August, 2015 Hugh Grant attends the premiere of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. at Ziegfeld Theater in New York.
A total charmer. Happy Birthday, Hugh!
(This story is from The Quint archives and is being republished on actor Hugh Grant's birthday.)
Published: 09 Sep 2015,03:56 PM IST