3 Years of Veere Di Wedding: Swara, Kareena, Rhea Post Tributes

'Veere Di Wedding' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in the lead.
Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor celebrated the third anniversary of their film Veere Di Wedding on 1 June 2021.
Swara Bhaskar, who plays the character Sakshi Soni, shared a clip from the film's trailer on Instagram and wrote, "SO grateful to have been a part of this bomb piece of badassery that only some amazing women, and very cool elevated men could have made!"
She also credited the film for giving employment to her 'trolls', and added, "Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls."
Producer Rhea Kapoor shared a post with the caption, "Happy 3 @vdwthefilm you set me free." On her Instagram stories she posted another picture with a note that read, "The film’s biggest USP is four strong women giving the finger not only to society but also to all the ridiculous norms it prescribes for them."
Kareena Kapoor, who plays Kalindi Puri in the film, shared Rhea's post on her Instagram story with the note, "The best decision I took.... such a cool film." Sonam Kapoor commemorated the occasion by resharing Kareena's story.
Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh was produced by Rhea, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie follows the lives of four friends as they navigate their relationships. The film stars Kareena, Sonam, Swara, and Shikha Talsania in the lead, and Neena Gupta in a supporting role.
