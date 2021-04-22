27 Years of Anjaam: Madhuri Shares Throwback Pics With SRK, Deepak

Anjaam is a story about consequences of actions, and features Shah Rukh in a negative role for which he received the 'Filmfare Best Villain Award'. Madhuri also received a Filmfare nomination for 'Best Actress' for the movie, but won for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Madhuri is currently a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. She regularly shares videos from on set usually recreating old songs. Most recently, she shared a video dancing to the song Dholna from Dil To Pagal Hai with choreographer Punit J Pathak. The song was originally picturised on Madhuri and Shah Rukh.

In early March, Karan Johar had shared a list of upcomin Netflix projects, one of which is titled Finding Anamika and stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead. The web-series follows the life of a woman who is a global superstar, and mom, who suddenly goes missing. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Suhasini Muley.