'25 Yrs Later Finally Have a Story': KJo Teases Film With Salman Khan on B'day

"I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it…

He looked at me at the interval point ( by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive ) kindly offered me water and said “ I’’m on!!! “ I was perplexed and said but “ you are in the second half” you haven’t heard it? He said “ I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don’t do this movie” and that’s how Salman Khan was in KKHH …. I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father’s goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and SALMAN KHAN in my debut film! Gestures and stories like this just don’t happen today! Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always …Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again… not saying any more than that happy happy birthday," he added.

Salman Khan and Karan Johar worked together in the 1998 smash hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji as the three primary characters.