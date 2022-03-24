10 Times Differently-Abled Actors Played Such Characters

The conversation around inclusive representation has taken a forefront, especially with trends like #OscarsSoWhite. However, the differently-abled community is still grossly underrepresented, with several such characters going to able-bodied actors– frequently referred to as ‘cripping up’. Indian Cinema has had characters with disabilities before, but they’ve rarely cast differently-abled actors in the roles or succeeded in sensitively portraying them.

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s latest, Jalsa, stars Surya Kasibhatla, a 10-year-old with cerebral palsy, as Ayush, Balan’s son with disabilities. Here are 10 other films and TV shows, from Sesame Street to Game of Thrones, featuring actors with disabilities: