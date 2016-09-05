Celebrating Teachers’ Day the Bollywood Way

Teachers can often be integral to our lives, guiding us through the difficulties of growing up. It is to them that we often go to for answers when we find ourselves stuck. The treasured student-teacher relationship takes a thousand forms as we navigate our lives. It could be a boss at work, a teacher in high school, a college professor, or a sports coach.

The form may change but the bond remains the same.



On this Teachers’ Day, we look at some of the most inspiring student-teacher duos that Bollywood has given us and what made them tick.