Celebrating Teachers’ Day the Bollywood Way

Teachers can often be integral to our lives, guiding us through the difficulties of growing up. It is to them that we often go to for answers when we find ourselves stuck. The treasured student-teacher relationship takes a thousand forms as we navigate our lives. It could be a boss at work, a teacher in high school, a college professor, or a sports coach.
The form may change but the bond remains the same.
On this Teachers’ Day, we look at some of the most inspiring student-teacher duos that Bollywood has given us and what made them tick.
In a heart-warming tale of a blind and deaf girl, this movie captures the nuances of the special bond she shares with her teacher. A classic case of a teacher not giving up on his protege, this movie remains etched in our hearts for the myriad of emotions it invoke in us.
Amitabh Bachchan as Dr Prabhakar Anand shines in this Prakash Jha movie as a teacher who leads by example. The sheer hard work and dedication that he tries to instil in his students is inspiring.
Dr Viru Sahasrabuddhe or Virus, as he is known in the film, is repository of everything a teacher should not be. All his biases and disdain for weaker students make him despicable. Aamir Khan as his student Rancho is the perfect antithesis to Irani and this duo showcases the sometimes antagonistic relationship that can arise between teacher and student.
Kabir Khan (Khan’s character) guiding the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to a World Cup Victory is one of the most endearing examples of perfect teachers that Bollywood has given us. Kabir Khan fights administrative politics and even earns the hostility of his students, but only to bring out the best in them.
Madhavan as the fierce, short-tempered and focused teacher in ‘Saala Khadoos’ instantly captures our attention. The relationship depicted between teacher and student shows how finding a mentor can change the course of one’s life.
In Gauri Shinde’s ‘English Vinglish’, salvation comes for Sridevi in the form of Cory Hibbs as David Sir. When everyone else gives up on her, it is her teacher who encourages her to overcome all inhibitions and learn speaking English. This film captures a subtle yet beautiful bond between a student and teacher that remains fresh in our memory.
Aamir Khan plays the role of an arts teacher in the film. He takes it upon himself to hone the unique talent Ishan (Darsheel Safary) is blessed with. What is touching is that he never lets Ishan’s dyslexia come in the way of his progress. In doing this, he shows how a teacher’s motivation can add much value to a child’s life and how every life is special.
(This story was first published on 5 September 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives on Teacher’s Day.)
Published: 05 Sep 2016,02:47 PM IST