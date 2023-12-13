‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Andre Braugher Dies At 61

Born in Chicago on 1 July 1962, Braugher graduated from Stanford University and went to attend the Juilliard School in the drama division.

He made his on-screen debut with Glory, in which he played a Union soldier named Thomas Searles. Later, he was also seen in the TV movie revival of Kojak, House, MD, and Homicide: Life on the Street.

Braugher was also known for playing Detective in Hack from 2002 to 2004. The actor was nominated for two Primetime Emmys in the supporting actor category for Men of a Certain Age.

In addition to working in television shows, Braugher also appeared in several feature films like City of Angles, Posedion, Duets, Frequency, Primal Fear, The Mist, Salt, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, among others.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their three sons.