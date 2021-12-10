UK Study to Delve Into Impact of Social Media, OTT Platforms on Bollywood

UK study to examine effect of social media & OTT platforms on Bollywood.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The Birmingham City University has announced that a new UK study will delve into how the rise of social media and streaming platforms such as Netflix have impacted Bollywood.
Rajinder Dudrah, Professor of Cultural Studies and Creative Industries at Birmingham City University, has been awarded a Major Research Fellowship worth 154,414 pounds ($203,662) from the Leverhulme Trust to launch E-Bollywood, a three-year study that will explore how new media has brought about a change in the landscape of Hindi cinema.
The research aims to examine how the growth of Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and the rise in streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have brought about a change in the way Bollywood movies are being made, marketed and viewed.
Dudrah said in a statement that the rise of social media and success of streaming platforms have transformed the way viewers consume media, and have had an impact on Bollywood.
"To understand the impact new media has had, we need to look at a range of components - from the impact of audiences, the historical context of Hindi cinema, changes to cultural industries, and even the impact of the pandemic on viewing habits.
"E-Bollywood will bridge that gap by exploring some of the major issues impacting the industry and its audiences. I am delighted to have received this fellowship", Dudrah added.
E-Bollywood aims to create a new method of studying Bollywood, which collates analyses of how films are made, how new media has allowed them to reach new audiences, the way audiences view movies and changes in the cultural industries. The findings of the research will be published in Dudrah's book, 'E-Bollywood: Popular Hindi Cinema in the Age of New Media'.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)