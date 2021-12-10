UK Study to Delve Into Impact of Social Media, OTT Platforms on Bollywood

"To understand the impact new media has had, we need to look at a range of components - from the impact of audiences, the historical context of Hindi cinema, changes to cultural industries, and even the impact of the pandemic on viewing habits.

"E-Bollywood will bridge that gap by exploring some of the major issues impacting the industry and its audiences. I am delighted to have received this fellowship", Dudrah added.

E-Bollywood aims to create a new method of studying Bollywood, which collates analyses of how films are made, how new media has allowed them to reach new audiences, the way audiences view movies and changes in the cultural industries. The findings of the research will be published in Dudrah's book, 'E-Bollywood: Popular Hindi Cinema in the Age of New Media'.

