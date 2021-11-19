The Idea of 'Two Indias' Always Existed In Hindi Film Songs, Why the Outrage?

Recently, a video clip of comedian Vir Das’ monologue ‘I Come From Two Indias’ at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC pointing at the contradictions and hypocrisies of Indian politics and society went viral. It received backlash from many for allegedly showing the country in poor light. The idea of these two contrasting Indias has always existed in art and one of India’s most widely consumed media — the Hindi film music — is a compelling evidence of it. That begs the question as to why the outrage is necessary.

Hindi film music, for the longest time, has shaped notions of patriotism and national pride among Indians. Kids performing in schools, community gatherings or programmes in government offices — one can hardly think of important national days being celebrated without a suitable playlist of patriotic Bollywood songs for company. The greatness of India eulogised in these songs with phrases like ‘Sone ki chidiya, ' ‘Dulhan ki bindiya’ and more have always created an image of a nation with a glorious history and heritage, a vibrant present, and a promising future. None of which is untrue but isn’t the only truth about this diverse, developing country.

The Indian freedom movement’s influence was visible in Bombay Cinema of that time and, by extension, its music. Irrespective of the genre, several releases had songs dedicated to the nationalistic mood like ‘Chal chal re naujawan’ (Bandhan, 1940), and 'Yeh desh humara' (Humjoli, 1946). Arriving a few months after the Quit India Movement, the emphatic chant ‘Duur hato aye duniyawaalon Hindustan humaara hai’ from the Ashok Kumar and Mumtaz Shanti-starrer mega hit Kismet (1943) became an anthem for freedom fighters. “Jahaan humara Taj Mahal hai aur Qutub Minara hai/ Jahaan humaare mandir masjid, sikhon ka gurudwara hai/ Iss dharti par qadam badhana atyachaar tumhara hai/ Duur hato duur hato,” the fiery lyrics went.