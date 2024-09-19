Patriarchy, Greed, and The Real Horrors of 'Tumbbad'

“You’ve never seen anything like this before,” is a tough compliment to get in the horror-thriller genre considering the sheer volume of films and shows. And yet, it’s one that Tumbbad has received over and over again – and there is something about the film that elicits that response when you first watch it.

“Do you believe in ghosts?” feels like too rudimentary an understanding of the ‘horror’ of Tumbbad – most of the discomfort in the film comes from its setting. From the first sequence alone, it becomes obvious that Tumbbad is a clear allegory of the way patriarchy and consumerism work in tandem.