Visit Mumbai's Cinema Halls As They Reopen After Lockdown

On Friday, 22 October cinema theatres reopened in Maharashtra after the second lockdown. But are people prepared to get back to the cinemas?

The Quint visited Mumbai's iconic theatre Gaiety Galaxy and found out that the morning shows had to be cancelled.

However, the owner of the G7 Multiplex and the iconic Maratha Mandir cinema, Manoj Desai, is sure that business will pick up in a few more days.

We found the largest audience at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir, where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to be a crowd-puller. But multiplexes like Inox have a different story to tell.



Watch the video for the full report.