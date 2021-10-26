Koozhangal Beats Sardar Udham in the Academy Awards Race, Jury Explains Why

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar is out of the race to become India’s official entry to the Oscars. The Tamil film Koozhangal is the official selection. After the announcement, jury members explain why Sardar Udham, one of the most popular films, wasn't selected.

Indraadip Dasgupta, who was the part of the jury, reasoned that the film ‘portrays our hatred towards the British’. While he appreciated the film's production quality and cinematography, Dasgupta said, "Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle."