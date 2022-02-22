Trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Starring Anupam, Mithun, Out

A still from The Kashmir Files.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The first trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files has dropped. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Belawadi and Pallavi Joshi among others, the movie is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s.
The trailer shows Kashmir grappling with civil and communal tensions. While the Pandits pray for peace and relief, there's a group of people busy debating who is right. Protestors call for 'azaadi', and locals bleed on the streets.
Speaking about The Kashmir Files Vivek said in a statement, "Bringing the story of Kashmir genocide to the big screen is no easy feat and has to be handled with a great deal of sensitivity. This film promises to be an eye-opener and with a talented ensemble cast, audiences can revisit this incident in Indian history through this raw and real narrative.”
The film will release on 11 March, 2022.
