Trailer of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Starring Anupam, Mithun, Out

The trailer shows Kashmir grappling with civil and communal tensions. While the Pandits pray for peace and relief, there's a group of people busy debating who is right. Protestors call for 'azaadi', and locals bleed on the streets.

Speaking about The Kashmir Files Vivek said in a statement, "Bringing the story of Kashmir genocide to the big screen is no easy feat and has to be handled with a great deal of sensitivity. This film promises to be an eye-opener and with a talented ensemble cast, audiences can revisit this incident in Indian history through this raw and real narrative.”

The film will release on 11 March, 2022.