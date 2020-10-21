Manoj & Diljit Caught in a Chase in Suraj Par Mangal Bhari Trailer

Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Par Mangal Bhari is all set for its Diwali release. The trailer for the film dropped on YouTube as the film releases on 13 November.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari promises some genuine laughs.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is said to be a comedy film about a wedding detective on the hunt which soon turns into a hilarious chase game between Manoj Bajpayee's charcter Mangal and Diljit Dosanjh who plays Suraj. The film is a slice of life story set in the 90s.