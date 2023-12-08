SRK's Jawan Nominated for Best International Film at ASTRA Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Hollywood Creative Alliance has announced their Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards (ASTRA Awards) nominations for 2024. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan blockbuster movie has received a nomination.
Jawan was nominated in the best feature category at ASTRA Awards 2024 from India, along with Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).
The film also joins Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killer of the Flower Moon, John Wick, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse and several other box office hits on the list.
Barbie and Oppenheimer led the list of nominees for ASTRA Awards 2024.
Jawan features SRK in a double role. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles. Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the film.
