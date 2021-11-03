Will 'Sooryavanshi' Set The Ball Rolling At The Box Office This Diwali?

Not just Maharashtra, exhibitors in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are equally excited about Rohit Shetty's film.

The Quint spoke to Gurmeet Singh Seble of Seble Cinema, Delhi, who said that the buzz the film is creating is amazing, especially for single screens. "30 to 35% advance tickets in the single screens are already booked. That's a very good sign. The box office collection for Day 1 will be very strong, and I am quite sure we will see packed halls on the second day too. However, beyond that everything depends on the content. If the content is good, Sooryavanshi will survive. The film looks very promising."

Divas Gupta of Novelty Cinema, Lucknow, told The Quint, "It has been two days since we have opened the advance booking, and the response has been very good. We are expecting houseful shows."

While single screen owners are ecstatic, multiplexes are also very hopeful.

"The response have been very good. We opened advance booking on Sunday, and as for online booking we have already sold nearly 50% of the allowed capacity. The advance booking is going very strong, at least in Mumbai. Even the other metros are doing well", said Kunal Sawhney, COO of Carnival Cinemas.