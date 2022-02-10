Sony Pictures Announces Film Adaptation of Mukesh Khanna's ‘Shaktimaan'

“We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?” it read.

Shaktimaan is a superhero show that aired on DD National from 1197 to 2005. It starred Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who worked as a photographer for a newspaper ‘Aaj Ki Aawaz’.

Gangadhar’s iconic spectacles, camera, and ID can also be seen in the clip shared by Sony Pictures India. The cast and director of the film haven’t been revealed yet.