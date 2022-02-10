Sony Pictures Announces Film Adaptation of Mukesh Khanna's ‘Shaktimaan'

Sony Pictures India announces Shaktimaan film.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Sony Pictures India has announced that a film adaptation of the superhero show Shaktimaan is in the works. The teaser shows a meteor hurtling towards Earth and also gives a glimpse into Shaktimaan’s new and improved superhero outfit.
They shared the announcement teaser with the caption, “After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring ‘Shaktimaan’ to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India’s superstars.”
“We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?” it read.
Shaktimaan is a superhero show that aired on DD National from 1197 to 2005. It starred Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who worked as a photographer for a newspaper ‘Aaj Ki Aawaz’.
Gangadhar’s iconic spectacles, camera, and ID can also be seen in the clip shared by Sony Pictures India. The cast and director of the film haven’t been revealed yet.
