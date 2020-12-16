'Shakeela' Trailer: Richa Lives the South Indian Actor's Battles

The trailer opens with news reports of the 90s' adult star Silk Smitha's death by suicide. Then it cuts to a young Shakeela (Richa Chadha), who expresses her desire to get married and lead a happy life. But destiny had something else planned for her, and Shakeela enters showbiz. We also get a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi, who plays South Indian superstar Saleem in the film.

Shakeela is set to release in theatres this Christmas. Talking about the same, Richa had said in a statement, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is well known in the South and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. It is also great to reunite with Pankaj Tripathiji."