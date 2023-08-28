Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Trailer to Release On 31 August: Report

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan's most-anticipated film of the year, Jawan, will reportedly have a grand trailer launch before its worldwide release on 7 September. As per reports, the film's makers have locked in the date for the release of the action-entertainer's official trailer.
Earlier this month, a prevue of the film was shared with the fans, which unveiled SRK in a never-before-seen avatar, sporting a bald look.
According to a report by The Indian Express, trade experts claim that Jawan's trailer will be out on 31 August, six days before the film's official release. Along with the trailer, the film's advance bookings in India are also expected to kick off.
In addition to SRK, the film, helmed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, in pivotal roles.
The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, as seen in the prevue.
Jawan is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Atlee. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
