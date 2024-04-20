Scripts of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 & Rowdy Rathore 2 Are Ready, Says Producer

Stills from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Rowdy Rathore.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
There is an update on the sequels to Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film Rowdy Rathore. While promoting Aayush Sharma's film Ruslaan in Hyderabad, producer KK Radhamohan said that the scripts of both the films are ready.
Talking to the press, Radhamohan acknowledged writer Vijayendra Prasad’s presence and said that he has written a few exciting scripts for the producer. “Vijayendra Prasad has written two stories for me. One is Vikramarkudu 2, which is Rowdy Rathore 2 in Hindi. The subject is ready; we’re just looking for a good cast now,” he added. Radhamohan added that a sequel for Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also in the works, as long as Salman gives his nod. “He has also readied the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Soon, he’ll narrate it to Salman bhai, and we’ll see what happens next.”
In 2021, during a promotional event for RRR in Mumbai, Salman had said that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel is in works.
