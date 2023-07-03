'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Box Office Day 4: Kartik-Kiara Film Collects Over Rs 38Cr

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha is performing quite well at the box office. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. As per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 9.25 crore, Rs 7 crore and Rs 10.10 crore in the first three days. It then reportedly minted a whopping Rs 12 crore on its first Sunday. The romantic drama has, till now, collected Rs 38.35 crore at the box office.
Compared to Kartik's previous release Shehzada, which could only collect Rs 20.2 crore over the first weekend, Satyaprem Ki Katha seems to have come as a relief for him. For Kiara Advani, this film's box office numbers till now might not seem that great, considering her previous theatrical release was the hit Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022). The comedy-drama garnered a remarkable first-weekend collection of Rs 36.93 crore.
