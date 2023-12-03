'Sam Bahadur' Box Office Day 2: Vicky Kaushal Film Earns Rs 15.50 Crore

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur released in theatres on 1 December, the same day as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. On its opening day at the box office, the Meghna Gulzar directorial faced stiff competition from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. However, Sam Bahadur recorded a jump on its second day.

On Saturday, 2 December, Sam Bahadur collected Rs 9.25 crore after raking in Rs 6.25 crore on the first day. After an almost 50 percent jump on the second day, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 15.50 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.