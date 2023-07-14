'Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' Needs A Better Time For Its Release': Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala has shared an update on the second instalment of his directorial debut 'Kick.'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently shared an update on the second instalment of Kick. The filmmaker shared that mega superstar Salman Khan has read the script for the film. He went on to add that they are currently eyeing a suitable release date.
Sajid went to speak to Pinkvilla about the script of the project, he said:
"We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly,” he added.
Kick marked the filmmaker's directorial debut. It featured Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead and made ₹200 crore at the box office. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)