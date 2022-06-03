All There Is to Know About IIFA 2022: Venue, Date & Nominations

IIFA
(Photo:Twitter)
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is all set to go on for two days, 3 and 4 June. It is back after a hiatus of two years. It went on a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the award function is back and it's being held in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, and others have already flown to the location.
Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Manish Paul are hosting the main event on 4 June while the IIFA Rocks event will be hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana.
Shershaah is leading with the most nomination this year. And some of the other main nominations are as follows.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.
Sardar Udham
Shershaah
Ludo
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Thappad
Kabir Khan (’83)
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)
Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)
Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)
Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham.
Vidya Balan (Sherni)
Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)
Kiara Advani (Shershaah)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Sanya Malhotra in Pagglait.
Ranveer Singh (’83)
Vicky Kaushal ( Sardar Udham)
Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah)
Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)
Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)