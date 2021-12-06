Akhtar's 'Naseem', Azmi's 'Doosra Banwas': How Artists Depicted a Changing India

This narrative of religious harmony and national integration is juxtaposed with the burgeoning communal tension during the months preceding the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks'. The tense reality witnessed by the school-going Naseem (Mayuri Kango) is in stark contrast to the pre-partition past of her grandfather, as India's secular fabric begins to erode slowly.

What makes Mirza's penultimate film equally relevant now (if not more) is that the reality of contemporary India is a deja vu of its tumultuous past. As more and more people get infected by the communal virus deadlier than COVID-19, our society is increasingly becoming consumed by hate towards the 'other' community/religion.