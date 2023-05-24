Angry Young Men Aside, the Women of Indian Cinema Are Starting to Get Angrier

For the longest time, and that is not to say that things have completely changed now, there was no space for women to be angry in Indian cinema. That is not to say that women were never wronged. Often, violence against and exploitation of women were used as catalysts for the hero to complete his journey.

Women were painted as damsels in distress waiting for their male saviour; almost every female character had her version of “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” (My Karan and Arjun will come to save me). More often than not, the villain would abduct or cause immediate harm to the female protagonist and the hypermasculine hero would come waltzing by to save her following a fight sequence and monologue.