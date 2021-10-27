Actors, Filmmakers, Writers on Bollywood’s Silence and Political Apathy

As questions are being raised on Bollywood's studied silence over Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's controversial arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, let's rewind to what Swara Bhasker, Varun Grover, Anubhav Sinha, Renuka Shahane, and Neeraj Ghaywan had to say to The Quint on Bollywood's role in contemporary Indian politics in December 2019.

At a time when massive protests against CAA and NRC swept the country the previous year, we deliberated upon the question of whether film industry professionals have a responsibility to speak up at times of political unrest.