Actors, Filmmakers, Writers on Bollywood’s Silence and Political Apathy

Swara Bhasker, Varun Grover, Anubhav Sinha, Renuka Shahane, and Neeraj Ghaywan at The Quint’s Films & Politics Roundtable.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
As questions are being raised on Bollywood's studied silence over Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's controversial arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, let's rewind to what Swara Bhasker, Varun Grover, Anubhav Sinha, Renuka Shahane, and Neeraj Ghaywan had to say to The Quint on Bollywood's role in contemporary Indian politics in December 2019.
At a time when massive protests against CAA and NRC swept the country the previous year, we deliberated upon the question of whether film industry professionals have a responsibility to speak up at times of political unrest.
The Quint’s Films & Politics Roundtable discussed if the pressure and expectations on Bollywood is an unfair burden or an active responsibility, the fear of backlash, and the silence from the industry on serious issues.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha called the pressure and acknowledged that the film industry has not spoken up when it needed to, while also addressing the sanitised tweets made by some celebrities.
Talking about tweets, he said “my anger wasn’t directed towards Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman at all. I don’t think those three can afford to speak.
Swara Bhasker expressed that she experienced rare solidarity during the CAA protests. However, in all other instances, she had faced severe backlash.
Actor and filmmaker Renuka Shahane added, "I think all of us have spoken up at various times when we have felt very strongly about certain things. We can't feel strongly each and every time something happens, which is what is expected. But that doesn't mean your heart is not in the right place.”
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan expressed that he is on the fence about the subject. He pointed out that the onus is specially placed on Bollywood, while similar expectations are not directed towards the dot-com or the IT biggies with millions of followers.
Of course, your silence is yours. I think it should be. You’re answerable to a lot of people and which is what Bollywood goes through. I don’t think that pressure should be a stipulation. Because then you’re asked to speak up at every point. It is my prerogative to speak up or not”, the filmmaker concluded.
You can watch the full video here: