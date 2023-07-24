'Rocky Aur Rani...': CBFC Changes 'Bra' to 'Item', Alters Tagore Scene

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is all set to release in theatres on 28 July. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan among others.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has enforced a few cuts and alterations to the film before issuing it a U/A certificate.