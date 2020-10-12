Ranveer's '83 to Hit Screens on Xmas; Sooryavanshi Pushed to 2021

After seven months theatres are all set to reopen in most parts of the country (barring Maharashtra, Rajasthan and a few other states) from 16 October. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror the Kapil Dev biopic '83, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, will stick to its Christmas release. On the other hand Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, has been pushed to 2021.

On Friday, 9 October, it was announced that Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli will be among the first films to see a theatrical release. As of now the movie is streaming on ZeePlex. Producer of the movie Ali Abbas Zafar told Mumbai Mirror that Khaali Peeli was always designed for the big screen.

"However, given the coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to take the decision of releasing it on OTT. Now many of the exhibitors who have seen the movie on OTT want it to be screened in theatres, and we are more than happy to go ahead. As of now we are not worried about the box office numbers because this is a test to see how many people are willing to come to the theatres", Zafar said.

Another movie that's going to be re-released in cinema halls is Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister of India. Talking about the decision to re-release the movie, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh had shared, “I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn't be watched by many. We're hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation."

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)