A Glorious Tribute: Ranveer Singh Thanks Fans for the Response to ‘83’ Trailer

Ranveer Singh Thanks Fans for the Response to ‘83’ Trailer
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Helmed by Kabir Khan, the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 was finally released on Tuesday and has received an overwhelming amount of appreciation from fans and the film fraternity alike. The film stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev and follows team India's maiden victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It will hit the screens on 24th December 2021 worldwide.
The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to thank the audience for their love and support in a heartfelt post.
Expressing his happiness, Ranveer’s note on Instagram read, “Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press… people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie’s trailer, and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie – it’s a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It’s about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 – ‘Kapi’s Devils’! These men are legends, and it’s an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen!”
He further added, “Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it’s everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!”
Alongside Ranveer Singh, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)