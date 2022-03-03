Ranveer Singh Announces ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Release Date in a Quirky Video

Ranveer Singh announces the release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Yash Raj Films dropped a quirky announcement video for the release date of Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the video, Ranveer shows the many avatars that heroes take in cinema while introducing his character Jayesh as someone who stands out from that crowd.
YRF shared the video with the description, "Saare heroes ek taraf, aur Jayeshbhai Jordaar ek taraf! Celebrate Jayeshbhai Jordaar with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."
Ranveer shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."
Ranveer Singh says in the announcement video, "You must have seen different kinds of heroes like a hero with a gun, a dancing hero, a police hero, a gangster hero, a hero in outer space. What you haven't seen is a hero who is different from all of them. His name is 'Jayeshbhai' and his work is 'Jordaar'."
Talking about his character Jayesh, Ranveer said in a statement, "Jayesh is a character that I have never attempted before, it was completely new for me to embody which was very exciting. I saw the prospect of creating something unique and original as a performer, it’s been a very fulfilling process."
The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and is produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film will hit theatres on 13 May.
