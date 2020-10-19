Ranveer & Rohit Join Hands For 'Cirkus'; Film to Release Next Year

Cirkus will mark Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's third film together.

After the massive success of Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have joined hands for another film, Cirkus. Cirkus will be Rohit Shetty's take on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

Apart from Ranveer, the ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.