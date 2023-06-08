Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to star as Ram & Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan?

A source close to Pinkvilla stated, “Over the last few weeks, Ranbir Kapoor has been spotted visiting the DNEG office, to check on the progress of Ramayana. The pre-visualization of the world has already been done and the team is now doing look tests with Ranbir to play Lord Ram. The purpose of the visit has been to get the right look for Ranbir as on getting it right, he will then step into the physical transformation aspect."

The report stated that Alia was the first choice for the role. But her dates didn't match earlier. However, the makers had approached her again. The actor was also spotted outside his office. Take a look: