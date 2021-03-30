Ram Setu: Akshay Dons Archaeologist's Hat; Asks Fans For Feedback

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha had gone to Ayodhya some time back for the mahurat shot of Ram Setu.

Speaking about Akshay's character director Abhishek Sharma had said in a statement, "Akshay Kumar plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu and his look is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists. In terms of both the look and the character, Akshay's fans will be in awe of his avatar".

Akshay Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing first-look posters on social media. "Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future”, the actor said about the film.