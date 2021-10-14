Rajkummar Rao to Star in Anubhav Sinha’s Next Socio-Political Drama 'Bheed'

Expressing his excitement over the collaboration, Rao said “I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year.”

“I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe”, he added.