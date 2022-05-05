R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' to Premiere At The Cannes Film Market

R Madhavan-directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the scientist who was falsely accused of espionage. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya are going to make guest appearances in the film which will premiere at Cannes.

R Madhavan took to Instagram to share the news and said, “ROCKETRY WORLD PREMIER AT CANNES. May 19th 9 pm. Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God . Pls pray for us. ”