R Balki’s 'Chup' Starring Dulquer Salmaan Gets a Release Date

R Balki’s Chup
(Photo: Twitter)
R Balki’s Chup is all set to release on 23 September 2022. It is touted to be one of the director's most ambitious projects yet. The story is all set to revolve around a psychopath. He had the idea for the film after Cheeni Kum and decided to write it much later.
Speaking of the same R Balki said "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch!"
Duquer Salmaan also took to Twitter to share a snippet from the film.
The cast of the film is Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki. The screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.
