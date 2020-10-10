Film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Release in Theatres

'PM Narendra Modi' traces the journey of Narendra Modi from the beginning of his political career to becoming the Prime Minister of India. | (Photo: Twitter)

Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister of India, will be the first film to hit the theatres after the cinema halls reopen on 15 October.

PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of Narendra Modi from the beginning of political career to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The film first released on 24 May 2019. Producer Sandip Ssingh feels the last time the film released in the theatres it fell prey to political agendas and not many could watch the film. He hopes this time PM Narendra Modi fares well in the theaters.

Talking about the decision to re-release the movie, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh shared, “I'm proud to be a part of this historical moment! Moreover due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn't be watched by many. We're hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation."