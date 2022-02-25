Pa Ranjith to Make Bollywood Debut With 'Birsa', Based on The Tribal Leader

Pa Ranjith is set to make his Bollywood debut.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is all set to make his foray into Hindi films with Birsa. The action-drama will go on floors by the end of the year, PTI quoted the makers as saying.
The movie is a biopic on the life of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand who stood up to British colonial oppressors in the 19th century.
"The action drama will be shot extensively at hitherto unseen locations and bring to the big screen verdant landscapes and deep jungles as never seen before," a note from the makers read.
Pa Ranjith said in a statement, "I couldn't have chosen a better project for my first Hindi film. The research that has gone into scripting Birsa has been a very enriching process. I have gained inspiration from Birsa's life and his conviction for freedom and autonomy".
Birsa is being produced by Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora under Namah Pictures.
Pa Ranjith is known for directing Tamil films such as Sarpatta Parambarai, Madras, Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala and Kabali.
(With inputs from PTI)
