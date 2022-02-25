Pa Ranjith to Make Bollywood Debut With 'Birsa', Based on The Tribal Leader

"The action drama will be shot extensively at hitherto unseen locations and bring to the big screen verdant landscapes and deep jungles as never seen before," a note from the makers read.

Pa Ranjith said in a statement, "I couldn't have chosen a better project for my first Hindi film. The research that has gone into scripting Birsa has been a very enriching process. I have gained inspiration from Birsa's life and his conviction for freedom and autonomy".

Birsa is being produced by Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora under Namah Pictures.

Pa Ranjith is known for directing Tamil films such as Sarpatta Parambarai, Madras, Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala and Kabali.

(With inputs from PTI)