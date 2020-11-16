On Aditya Roy Kapur's Birthday, His Next Film 'OM' Announced

As per reports, OM will go on floors this December and it is slated for a 2021 release. Aditya Roy Kapur, in a statement, said that he has been 'living with OM' for quite some time. "Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID notwithstanding, this year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. Looking forward to the journey", the actor said.