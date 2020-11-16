On Aditya Roy Kapur's Birthday, His Next Film 'OM' Announced


OM-The Battle Within will be helmed by debutante director Kapil Verma.
Quint Entertainment
Aditya Roy Kapur has turned 35 on Monday, 16 November. On this special day, the actor's next project has been announced - action-thriller OM: The Battle Within. The movie, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, will be helmed by debutante director Kapil Verma.

As per reports, OM will go on floors this December and it is slated for a 2021 release. Aditya Roy Kapur, in a statement, said that he has been 'living with OM' for quite some time. "Last year I was juggling between shooting Malang and Ludo around this time and both the films have received immense love and appreciation. COVID notwithstanding, this year has been a special one on the work front. I have been living with OM for a few months now and to see it being announced on my birthday makes it extremely special. Looking forward to the journey", the actor said.

