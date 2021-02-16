Nagarjuna Wraps 'Brahmastra' Shoot; Shares Pics With Ranbir, Alia

Nagarjuna with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji.|
Nagarjuna Akkineni has taken to Twitter to share that he has wrapped his schedule for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actor also posted a couple of photos with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan.
"And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra", Nagarjuna tweeted.
Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh and Nagarjuna had come together in March last year to shoot for the final schedule of the fantasy-action film. However, things came to an unexpected halt following the coronavirus lockdown. Now, Brahmastra is scheduled to hit theatres sometime this year.
As per reports, Nagarjuna will be playing the role of an archaeologist in the film. The Telugu superstar's character is supposed to be traveling to an ancient temple near the Ganges on an expedition, where he’ll meet Shiva and Isha (Ranbir and Alia).
