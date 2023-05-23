Owlet Films Announces Launch of 'Mytho', A Film Division On Indian Mythology

Their Instagram post read, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of MYTHO, a brand new scripting division of Owlet Films, dedicated to telling the stories from the rich Indian mythological landscape."

It went on to add, "From adventures of heroic Warrior-Kings to enchanting sagas of Devs and Asurs, from ancient tales of morality, to stories from Epics, MYTHO is dedicated to crafting captivating cinematic experiences that transport you to realms both mythical and awe-inspiring."

"With our passion for storytelling and our knowledge of Indian MYTHO-universe, get ready to embark on a mythical journey like no other," the post concluded.

Take a look at the post here: