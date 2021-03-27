‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, ‘Jai Ho’ Now In England’s Music Curriculum

According to reports, the Department of Education (DfE) in London will now include Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and popular Indie music in England’s new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday. This new decision is based on the aim to give more young students an opportunity to listen and learn about music through the ages and across cultures.

Kishori Amonkar’s Saheli Re, Anoushka Shankar’s Indian Summer, AR Rahman’s Jai Ho and Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg are reportedly among the Indian musical references included in the (DfE) guidance for schools.

A report in the Economic Times says that the guidance notes that, “It is important to recognise that modern British identity is rich and diverse, resulting in communities which celebrate and explore their own specific, localised ‘cultural capital’.”