‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, ‘Jai Ho’ Now In England’s Music Curriculum

According to reports, the Department of Education (DfE) in London will now include Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and popular Indie music in England’s new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday. This new decision is based on the aim to give more young students an opportunity to listen and learn about music through the ages and across cultures.
Kishori Amonkar’s Saheli Re, Anoushka Shankar’s Indian Summer, AR Rahman’s Jai Ho and Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg are reportedly among the Indian musical references included in the (DfE) guidance for schools.
A report in the Economic Times says that the guidance notes that, “It is important to recognise that modern British identity is rich and diverse, resulting in communities which celebrate and explore their own specific, localised ‘cultural capital’.”
While mentioning the inclusion of Munni Badnaam Hui... the guidance says, “Item numbers feature in Bollywood movies without pertaining to the plot, and while the protagonist, policeman Chulbul, enters this song the main performer/producer, Malaika Arora, only appears in this number.”
On Indian classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar, the note reads, “Kishori Amonkar was one of the leading vocalists of Indian classical music in the 20th century. Amonkar's approach to music emphasised the spiritual as articulated in her statement that 'To me it (music) is a dialogue with the divine, this intense focused communication with the ultimate other'. Further listening might include performances where the melody is instrumental, such as the music of Ravi and Anoushka Shankar".
The DfE said its Model Music Curriculum has been developed by a panel of 15 music education specialists - teachers, education leaders and musicians from across the UK. According to reports, DfE has also committed 79 million pounds in the 2021-22 financial year for Music Education Hubs, which provide pupils with instruments to play in class, and 1 million pounds for charities which teach pupils about different styles of music.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined