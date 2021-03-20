'Mumbai Saga' Earns Rs 2.82 Crore on Day 1 at Box Office

A poster of Mumbai Saga.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi have been trying to lure audiences to the theatres for their upcoming film Mumbai Saga. On its opening day, the crime action thriller earned Rs 2.83 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga has a low Day 1, despite face-value + positive word of mouth... Biz affected by #Covid pandemic... More so in #Maharashtra, where the film was expected to perform best... Should witness an escalation in biz on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.82 cr. #India biz.
On Friday, John and Emraan were seen at a movie theatre in Mumbai selling tickets in an attempt to get the audience back. Emraan even visited the Gaiety theatre and shared a video on social media wherein the audience can be heard whistling and clapping.
The Sanjay Gupta-directorial saw John and Emraan share screen space for the first time. While John plays a gangster, Emraan essays the role of a cop. The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy.
