'Mr and Mrs Mahi' BO Day 5: Rajkummar, Janhvi Film Crosses Over Rs 21 Crore

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi is seeing a slight dip in its box office earnings in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the sports drama earned just over Rs 2 crore on Tuesday, 4 June.

The film earned Rs 6.75 crore on the first day of its release, Rs 4.6 crore on day two, Rs 5.5 crore on day three, Rs 2.15 crore on day four and Rs 2.10 crore on the fifth day in India, as per Sacnilk.com. The total collection of Mr and Mrs Mahi so far is Rs 21.10 crore.