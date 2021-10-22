'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' Trailer Take: A Promising 'Commuting Marriage' Tale

In 2013, I was on a pilgrimage tour with my folks, as one usually is once in a lifetime, if one is born in any Indian family. Our pilgrimage tour consisted of about thirty temples of Tamil Nadu covered in a span of five days.

The last temple stop was the magnificent Meenakshi Sundareshwar Temple in Madurai, a few hours before we had to catch a flight and come back to Mumbai.

That day, I fell in love with the Meenakshi Amman temple’s architecture, and it wasn't even on full display, since we visited on a blistering hot afternoon.

Watching the trailer for Netflix’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar hands down gave me all the feels I’d experienced one afternoon years ago.