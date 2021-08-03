I Don’t Play the Uniform. I Focus On the Character: Manoj Bajpayee on ‘Dial 100'

Manoj Bajpayee and Rensil D'Silva
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Rensil D’Silva directorial Dial 100, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta, is all set to release on 6 August on Zee5. It's a crime-thriller unfolding into a night that turns everyone's lives upside down.
Talking about his character, Manoj Bajpayee told The Quint, "I don't play the uniform. I am looking for the person who is playing the uniform. My focus is on the person and on the character."
“I am going to write a backstory of the person which will only focus on where he was born and how he was raised”, he further added.
Describing the world of OTT as liberating and exciting, Rensil D’Silva said, “It liberates you to tell stories that we normally don’t. We are growing up as an industry—in the stories we tell and in finding new talent. The pandemic has given us a cause to think and consider what stories we want to tell.”
The two also spoke about thrillers as a genre, the casting for Dial 100, and the challenges they faced.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined