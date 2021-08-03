I Don’t Play the Uniform. I Focus On the Character: Manoj Bajpayee on ‘Dial 100'

Rensil D’Silva directorial Dial 100, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta, is all set to release on 6 August on Zee5. It's a crime-thriller unfolding into a night that turns everyone's lives upside down.

Talking about his character, Manoj Bajpayee told The Quint, "I don't play the uniform. I am looking for the person who is playing the uniform. My focus is on the person and on the character."

“I am going to write a backstory of the person which will only focus on where he was born and how he was raised”, he further added.