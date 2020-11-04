Maharashtra Theatres to Re-open With 50% Capacity From 5 November

The Maharashtra government has allowed cinema halls in the state to re-open from Wednesday (5 November) with 50 per cent seating capacity, as per a report by Pune Mirror. Theatres will only be allowed to open outside containment zones. No eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued by the Cultural Affairs department and local authorities.

Cinema halls have been shut for months owning to the coronavirus pandemic. In most parts of the country, they have been allowed to re-open with certain strict SOPs. The Maharashtra government has also allowed swimming pools used for training state, national and international-level sportspeople and yoga institutes to re-open from 5 November with social distancing norms in place. All indoor sports like badminton, tennis, squash, etc. will also be allowed with proper sanitation measures and distancing, the report stated.